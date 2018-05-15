Chicago social media superstars

PHOTOGRAPHER ELISE SWOPES
Chicago photographer and graphic designer Elise Swopes stopped by Windy City Live to share some of her unique photos of Chicago. Elise has almost 300,000 followers on Instagram and has become a successful Chicago Social Media Superstar.
Instagram / @swopes
FASHION BLOGGER BLAKE VON D
Attorney-turned-fashion-blogger Blake Von D told us how she turned her passion for fashion into a very successful digital influencer career. She's now worked with everyone from L'Oreal to Katy Perry.
For more information, visit: http://blakevond.com/
ALEXIS COLLIER
Alexis Collier is a Chicago hula hoop who has amassed a huge social media following. She showed us her moves and taught us one or two twists.
@dizzydynamic on Instagram
PASTRY CHEF SHERRIE TAN
Sweet Mandy B's Executive Pastry Chef Sherrie Tan has a side hustle as an influential food blogger. She stopped by Windy City Live to share some of her favorite sweets.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SherrieSavorsTheCity/