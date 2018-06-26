ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago Tap Theatre presents 'Tapped For The Very First Time'

It's a celebration of pride, diversity, and the diva within us all. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's a celebration of pride, diversity, and the diva within us all.

The Chicago Tap Theatre is putting on a special show this weekend as LGBTQ Pride month comes to an end.

The show is called "Tapped For The Very First Time."

The founder of the Chicago Tap Theatre, Mark Yonally, joined ABC7 Saturday morning with the details, and a sneak peak of the show.

Event: Chicago Theatre presents "Tapped for the Very First Time"
Date: June 23 and 29

Hours: 7:30 p.m.
Address: Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave.
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $24-$65. Tickets available at www.athenaeumtheatre.org., by calling 773.995.6875 or at the door.
Link: www.chicagotaptheatre.com
