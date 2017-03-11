ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with downtown parade, river dyeing

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's St. Patrick's Day celebrations begin Saturday and thousands are expected downtown to watch the Chicago River dyed green and the annual parade.

The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union starts pouring the dye to turn the river green at 9 a.m. The tradition started back in 1961.

Catch the best views at along the east side of the Michigan Avenue Bridge, the west side of the Columbus Drive Bridge or on Wacker Drive between Michigan and Lake Shore Drive. Some vendors on the Chicago Riverwalk will be open for the weekend and serve Irish-themed food and drinks.

The river dyeing is followed by the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade at noon.

The parade begins at Columbus Drive and Balbo and heads north on Columbus, ending at Monroe. You can watch the parade live on ABC7 and on ABC7Chicago.com.

Organizers said more than 100 organizations are taking part and more than a million people are expected to line the streets. For crowd control, there will be 120 parade marshals on hand to keep everyone safe.

The 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal will be Martin J. Healy, Jr, first generation Irish and founding partner of Healy Scanlon Law Firm of Chicago.

Maura Elizabeth Connors, from Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, was crowned the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen. She is a graduate of Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep and the University of Chicago.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade General Chairman James Coyne had some tips for those planning on heading out to the parade.

"It's going to be cold, so bundle up. This is a fun, family event. We want everyone to behave themselves," Coyne said.

Other organizations are chiming in. IDOT said you've got to plan if you're going to party and have a designated driver.

The office of emergency management tells us they will be on the lookout for public intoxication. They want everyone on the streets to be safe and alert.

The CTA and Metra are providing extra service for Saturday's celebrations.

The CTA will be running longer trains more frequently. Metra will also provide extra trains on eight lines, but alcohol will be banned on Metra trains.
