Chicago's Hiplet Ballerinas perform

Chicago?s Hiplet Ballerinas visited Windy City Live on Nov. 7, 2017. (WLS)

The Chicago Multi-Cultural Center's Hiplet Ballerinas returned to Windy City Live for a special performance.

After 100 million people watched their viral video, the Hiplet Ballerinas have appeared on "Good Morning America," Steve Harvey's show and even have their own Old Navy ad.

The group has a concert on Dec. 16 in Chicago.

Anyone interested in applying for a scholarship or buying tickets should visit: www.cmdcschool.org.
