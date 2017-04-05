ABC 7 CHICAGO presents CHICAGO'S WORLD CHAMPIONS RING CEREMONY, a LIVE, pre-game special that will capture the thrill of an historic moment at Wrigley Field, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 6:20 PM, prior to the Cubs Dodgers game. ABC 7's Sports Anchors Mark Giangreco and Jim Rose will host this special, reporting from the hallowed confines of Wrigley Field, as Cub fans present rings to their hometown champions. The special will be streamed live at abc7chicago.com.The euphoria of the Chicago Cubs World Series Championship is still felt by millions of Cubs fans in Chicago and around the country. What greater honor for a loyal fan than to be one of the 20 chosen to present the World Series Championship ring to their baseball heroes. ABC 7 will be there covering it all from the championship season highlights to the reactions of both players and fans as the ring ceremony caps an accomplishment more than 100 years in the making.Following this live special, will be ABC 7's coverage of the Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game.WHEEL OF FORTUNE will air in late night at 3:05 AM.