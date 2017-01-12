Christina Milian talks Viva Diva Wines

CHICAGO --The multi-talented Christina Milian stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about her most recent business venture, Viva Diva Wines.
Viva Diva Wines offers pinot grigio, moscato d'asti, as well as sweet red and prosecco.
Christina Milian will be signing bottles of wine at two Binny's Beverage Depot locations on Friday, January 13.
Friday, January 13, 2017
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Binny's Beverage Depot
3447 95th South
Evergreen Park, Illinois
Friday January 13, 2017
6 - 8 p.m.
Binny's Beverage Depot
103 Orland Park Place
Orland Park, Illinois
For more info, please go to: www.vivadivawines.com/find-viva.html