Christkindlmarket opens Friday at Daley Plaza

It?s a sure sign of the holidays! The Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza opens on Friday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's a sure sign of the holidays! The Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza opens on Friday.

The ornaments are being displayed and the food is getting ready at the 22nd annual Christkindlmarket in the city. Here you will find artisans from around the world.

"We are a small family business. We have a close look at a glassblower. He blows all yearlong. After that a friend of mine and I, we painted it," said Antje Walter, of Lauscha, Germany.

In addition to the market at Daley Plaza and in Naperville, like last year, you can now do your shopping at The Park at Wrigley. Crews were setting up the ice rink and preparing for the market to open there next Friday.

"The real goal and mission of the organization is to promote German culture and bring German business to the US and get that foot in the door to have Americans experience all that Germany has to offer," said Kate Bleeker, German/American Events.
Christkindlmarket Daley Plaza Hours:
Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

