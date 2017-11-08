CMA Awards honor country music's stars in Nashville

NASHVILLE (WLS) --Country music's biggest stars all came out Wednesday night for the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Eric Church opened the Country Music Association Awards with an a capella performance of "Amazing Grace." He was later joined by singers Darius Ruckus, Keith Urban and other artists for a performance of the 1994 Hootie & the Blowfish song, "Hold My Hand."
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are hosting for the 10th year in a row. Underwood's first remarks after taking the stage referenced recent tragedies including the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas, and this summer's hurricanes.
FANS LINE RED CARPET TO SEE FAVORITE STARS
Fans got there early, some even waiting overnight to see their favorite country stars. And those musicians know they have the best fans in the industry.
"Country music definitely does have the most loyal fans and it's cool to watch, because you get to know them. And I think it's neat when a total stranger identifies with you through your music, through your art. And it gives you the fuel to keep making music, keep telling your stories, because they're someone else's stories too," said singer Miranda Lambert.
"Well, country music fans are probably the most loyal fans in any genre, and they just stick with you. And they come for the music. They come to have a good time, and they come again, and again, and again," said singer Chris Stapleton.
The co-hosts said the night will include collaborations between country legends and newcomers along with special tributes, but many stars said the CMA Awards just feel like they're coming home.
"We always feel like the CMAs is a giant homecoming for everybody because we spend so much time on the road that we don't get to see each other," said Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus.
Coming together is the common theme for the awards, meaning viewers can look out for surprise performances and unique duets on stage.
"To able to be nominated obviously is amazing but to get to sing with Reba that's an award in itself period. I can't wait to frame that picture and put it on my shelf," singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini said.
In the midst of the celebrations, the artists will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in last month in Las Vegas -- something Paisley wanted to ensure was addressed.
"The interesting thing about this year obviously is that it runs the gamut from horrifying and awful occurrences to some wonderful things, and so we have to somehow navigate that with our monologue," Paisley said.
"This is one thing we're good at in country music is ... I think therapy and that's kind of what we are going to be this week in some ways," Paisley added.
The CMA Awards will air 7 p.m. CT Wednesday on ABC7.
