CMA hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood mock President Trump with "Before He Tweets" song

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood used their singing talents to make fun of President Donald Trump's tweeting habits at the CMA Awards. (Country Music Association and ABC)

Using the tune of Carrie Underwood's hit song "Before He Cheats," CMA hosts Brad Paisley and Underwood ridiculed President Donald Trump's tweeting habits by creating the song "Before He Tweets."

Underwood and Paisley joked about Trump's tendency to write tweets in the middle of the night, his use of nicknames when tweeting about other people and his most famous typo: covfefe.

Before starting the song, Paisley joked by saying "I'm definitely not doing this one," referencing the Country Music Association's media restrictions which barred asking questions about the mass shooting in Las Vegas or political affiliations. The restrictions were later lifted by the association following criticism by artists, including Paisley.
