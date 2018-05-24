MORGAN FREEMAN

Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment in CNN report

EMBED </>More Videos

CNN spoke to eight people who said the Oscar-winner had either exhibited inappropriate behavior with them or harassed them. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Morgan Freeman has joined the list of high-profile men who have been accused of sexual harassment.

CNN spoke to eight people who said the Oscar-winner had either exhibited inappropriate behavior with them or harassed them. They also interviewed eight witnesses.

Freeman released a statement after the report was published on Thursday apologizing "to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected."


One woman, a production assistant on his 2017 film Going In Style, said that on one occasion Freeman "kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear." She said that Freeman "subjected her to unwanted touching and comments about her figure and clothing on a near-daily basis," according to CNN. The unwanted touching included rubbing on her lower back.

Some of the victims said they did not report Freeman's behavior, which was described as a pattern, because they feared for their jobs. Some said they changed their behavior instead, such as changing the way they dressed.

"I can't say it was an accident that I'd be wearing a potato sack and a ponytail on certain days when he was there and do my best to avoid him when he was in the office," one former manager for Revelations Entertainment, Freeman's production company, told CNN.

Freeman started Revelations in 1996 with Lori McCreary. CNN spoke to a number of employees at Revelations, who said that for a time there was no HR department and employees were supposed to come to "a rotation of executives" with issues. Some said there was even a "survivors club" that met outside of work to air their grievances.

The CNN investigation began when one of the co-authors for CNN's article said she was the recipient of inappropriate comments from Morgan. Entertainment reporter Chloe Melas, who was pregnant at the time, was at a press junket when she said Freeman told her, "You are ripe." He also said multiple variations of "I wish I was there," she said, one of which was caught on camera.

Melas reached out to her HR department, according to the article. CNN is owned by Time Warner, as is Warner Brothers, whose movie, Going In Style, Freeman had been promoting.

"Melas said she was also told that Warner Bros. HR could not corroborate the account because only one of Freeman's remarks was on video and the Warner Bros. employees present did not notice anything," CNN reports.

Some of those who were contacted for the investigation praised Freeman, saying they had not witnessed any pattern of inappropriate behavior. Others, CNN reports, knew who was being discussed before Freeman was named.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCNNsexual harassmenthollywoodmorgan freeman
MORGAN FREEMAN
PHOTOS: Fashion, highlights from the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Morgan Freeman shows his love for Girl Scout cookies at the 2016 Oscars
Suspect charged in murder of Morgan Freeman's step-granddaughter
More morgan freeman
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Chewbacca on the new Han Solo movie
Shark Tank open casting call in Chicago
franklyHANK: TV Reboots, Rebel Wilson, Relapse & Revival
Host Chat Hour
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump cancels summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Mom charged in kidnapping of 3-month-old daughter
Armed woman shot to death by police in Gurnee linked to Antioch incident
Census: Chicago's population drops 3rd year in a row
Weather warms up, but Lake Michigan stays cold
Georgia jury awards $1 billion after guard rapes teen
2 women robbed at gunpoint in Old Town
Man groped, kissed girl on CTA Blue Line train in Wicker Park, police say
Show More
Widow to DWI driver: 'They killed someone's dad'
Mexican Mafia crackdown: 80 charged in massive sweep
911 calls redirected to wrong number cost 11-year-old girl her life, lawsuit says
Police: Street racers kill mom pushing stroller
More News