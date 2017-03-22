WINDY CITY LIVE

Comedian Pete Holmes stars in new HBO show "Crashing"

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pete Holmes stars in new 'Crashing" show on HBO (WLS)

Comedian Pete Holmes is a stand-up comic and cartoonist who is the creator, star and co-executive producer of HBO's new series "Crashing."

Pete stars as himself, when he was first starting out in comedy, getting a divorce and bombing miserably. But through his friends in the comedy world, he crashes on couch after couch - chasing his dream. The series has already been tapped for a second season. It airs on Sunday nights. Check local listings.

For more information on the Chicago International Television Festival, visit:
http://www.chicagofilmfestival.com/television-festival-announces-full-slate-programming/

For information about Pete Holmes' Wednesday night event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/53rd-chicago-tv-festival-crashing-hbo-registration-32250951464

HBO's "Crashing" website: http://www.hbo.com/crashing/

Hastag: #CrashingHBO

FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/CrashingHBO/
TWITTER: @CrashingHBO
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/crashinghbo/

Pete Holmes official website: http://peteholmes.com/

Pete Holmes t-shirt store: https://teespring.com/stores/pete-holmes?page=1
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
'Circus 1903' stops at Oriental Theatre
Ultimate Opening Day party ideas from Kehoe Designs
Culligan provides water treatment for homes, businesses
McDonald's All-American Games to be held at United Center
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Circus 1903' stops at Oriental Theatre
Ultimate Opening Day party ideas from Kehoe Designs
Lollapalooza 2017: Chance the Rapper, The Killers headline music festival
'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
4 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker, British police say
Police question several people in Facebook Live sex assault
Sources: 2 infants found dead, investigation underway
Dog helps save girl, 3, left naked and alone
Body cam captures officer punching teen
Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future
Johns Hopkins accepts 1st black female neurosurgeon resident
Show More
LaSalle County school district cancels class after student's death
9-foot gator pulled out of storm drain in Florida
Lollapalooza 2017: Chance the Rapper, The Killers headline music festival
Lawsuit: Chicago violates law by destroying 911 tapes
Dog tossed out window, falls 7 stories to death during argument
More News
Top Video
4 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker, British police say
Tips for picking a party host gift
Police question several people in Facebook Live sex assault
New virtual reality ride cooming to at Six Flags Great America
More Video