Comedian Ralphie May dead of cardiac arrest at age 45

LAS VEGAS --Comedian Ralphie May has died of cardiac arrest, his manager confirms. He was 45 years old.
May's body was discovered Friday morning at his private residence in Las Vegas. His manager said he had been battling pneumonia and canceled several shows in the last month in an effort to recover.
May is survived by his wife, Lahna Turner, and children, April June May and August James May.
