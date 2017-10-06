ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedian Ralphie May dead of cardiac arrest at age 45

Ralphie May performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 13, 2015, in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS --
Comedian Ralphie May has died of cardiac arrest, his manager confirms. He was 45 years old.

May's body was discovered Friday morning at his private residence in Las Vegas. His manager said he had been battling pneumonia and canceled several shows in the last month in an effort to recover.

May is survived by his wife, Lahna Turner, and children, April June May and August James May.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
