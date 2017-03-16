David Ross talks about 'Dancing with the Stars' premiere

David Ross may be trading the ballgame for the ballroom, but Cubs fans won't want to miss his performance on the season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" next week.The retired Cubs catcher will perform a quickstep to Steve Goodman's "Go Cubs Go" as his first routine with professional partner Lindsay Arnold, ABC announced Tuesday.David Ross is the first MLB champion to ever compete on the show. ABC7's Janet Davies caught up with him at Wrigley Field, where so many triumphs of his career forged a destiny. Now, he's trading a catcher's mitt for spangled costumes and the quickstep!"I don't know that I wanted to hang up my cleats put on dancing shoes it was just an opportunity i feel like these guys lifted me up and put me on an amazing stage," Ross said.And how's the first spring training in a dance studio with Lindsay Arnold shaping up?"I've stepped on her toes, I've kneed her thighs. I've dropped her once. I feel like I should give her my catching gear to dance with me," he said.He sang it on SNL, but now Ross will be dancing to the Cubs anthem!"'Dancing with the Stars' picks the music and 'Go Cubs Go' is what they picked and I said, 'OK, we're going full baseball theme right out of the chute,' which will be good. Hopefully I'll get the Major League Baseball vote on my side and especially Cubs fans I'm gonna need every single Cubs fan out there man, woman and child to vote!"Can David take his own advice when things start heating up on the dance floor instead of the diamond?!"I wish I was as positive as you - I wish I had the same confidence in myself as you do!" he said.You can watch the two-hour premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC 7. Janet Davies will have live reports from Los Angeles.