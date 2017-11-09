Director of 'All the Queen's Horses' stops by ABC 7

CHICAGO (WLS) --How could one woman steal $53 million without anyone noticing?
"All The Queen's Horses" tells the story of Rita Crundwell, the perpetrator of the largest case of municipal fraud in American history. As city comptroller of Dixon, IL (population 15,838), Crundwell stole $53 million dollars of public funds across 20 years. She used the funds to build one of the nation's leading quarter horse breeding empires, all while forcing staff cuts, police budget slashing, and neglect of public infrastructure.
"All The Queen's Horses" investigates her crime, her lavish lifestyle and the small town she left in her wake.
Director of the documentary, Kelly Richmond Pope, stopped by ABC 7 on Thursday.
The documentary is making its debut Friday night at the Siskel Film Center before opening nationwide later this month.
Catch the film at the Siskel Film Center, November 10-22.
For more information, visit www.allthequeenshorsesfilm.com.