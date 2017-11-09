ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Director of 'All the Queen's Horses' stops by ABC 7

EMBED </>More Videos

"All The Queen's Horses" tells the story of Rita Crundwell, the perpetrator of the largest case of municipal fraud in American history. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
How could one woman steal $53 million without anyone noticing?

"All The Queen's Horses" tells the story of Rita Crundwell, the perpetrator of the largest case of municipal fraud in American history. As city comptroller of Dixon, IL (population 15,838), Crundwell stole $53 million dollars of public funds across 20 years. She used the funds to build one of the nation's leading quarter horse breeding empires, all while forcing staff cuts, police budget slashing, and neglect of public infrastructure.

"All The Queen's Horses" investigates her crime, her lavish lifestyle and the small town she left in her wake.

Director of the documentary, Kelly Richmond Pope, stopped by ABC 7 on Thursday.

The documentary is making its debut Friday night at the Siskel Film Center before opening nationwide later this month.

Catch the film at the Siskel Film Center, November 10-22.

For more information, visit www.allthequeenshorsesfilm.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttheaterfilm festivalChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
Steven Tyler to perform at Naperville Ribfest this summer
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Lyft driver bound passenger, sexually assaulted her in alley
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Friday Flyover 2017: Vote for your favorite school!
Police: Proposal rejection ends in mutilation, murder; suspect fled to IL
At least 2 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, police say
CTA Pink Line train strikes car in Cicero; DUI investigation underway
Steven Tyler to perform at Naperville Ribfest this summer
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
Show More
Nutella fans freak out over recipe change
Biden may be preparing for 2020 presidential run
Family: Father's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Sheriff: Man charged in sex assault of young boys also took photos of them
April the giraffe might be pregnant again
More News
Top Video
National Donor Sabbath highlights need for organ, tissue donations
Biden may be preparing for 2020 presidential run
Vietnam Veteran's Healing Journey
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video