Disney princesses assemble for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer

Disney royalty, super heroes, and a melancholy donkey are coming together to help Ralph break the internet 👊💥 Watch the new trailer for #RalphBreaksTheInternet now! pic.twitter.com/z0FhbdE3FC — Wreck-It Ralph (@wreckitralph) June 4, 2018

A brand new trailer forhas hit the world wide web.Ralph, voiced by John C. Riley, and Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, are back at it again, this time leaving Litwak's video arcade to explore the world of the internet. The movie also features the voices of Taraji P Henson, Alan Tudyk, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and Ed O'Neill.The new trailer features Vanellope encountering all the Disney princesses arguing her case that she is indeed a princess herself.hits theaters Nov. 21, 2018.