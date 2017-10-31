WINDY CITY LIVE

DIY Halloween props with the 'Guru of Gore'

"Guru of Gore" Jon Beal showed us some DIY Halloween props. (WLS)

"Guru of Gore' Jon Beal stopped by with DIY tips and tricks on how to improve your Halloween props!

Here are some ideas:

1. Mix peanut butter, corn syrup and food coloring to create edible, stainless blood.
2. Use zip lock bags to make blood and vomit packets.
3. Fill gelatin heart and brain molds with blood packets.
4. Fill a hallowed egg with fake blood to throw against a wall or break over a head.

5. Use celery to create "bone breaking" sounds.

More on Jon: http://jonathanbeal.wixsite.com/jonbealreal

More on Gravity and Momentum: http://gravityandmomentum.org/
