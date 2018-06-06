ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat, finds out she has cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

A surgeon who noticed something wrong with a woman he saw on television went on a mission to find her.

It was an effort that may have helped to save her life.

Nicole McGuiness was featured on HGTV's 'Beachfront Bargain Hunt.'

Dr. Eric Voigt was watching and noticed the 31-year-old had a lump in her neck.

He turned to Facebook to find her and raise his concerns.

McGuiness followed up with her doctor and learned she had thyroid cancer.

McGuiness says she is now undergoing treatment and plans to stay in touch with Dr. Voigt.
Read more on ABCNews.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentcanceru.s. & worldtelevisionhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
FREE and $1 movies all summer long!
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
Chris Farley's family suing Wis. bike-maker Trek over fat-tire product
Documentary: David Cassidy lied about drinking, dementia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family filing lawsuit after Elgin woman fatally shot by police on I-90
2 attempt to kidnap children in Gresham
Man killed, firefighter injured in West Pullman fire
Juror's excusal delays trial of man in SIU student's 2014 murder
Chris Farley's family suing Wis. bike-maker Trek over fat-tire product
Kate Spade's New York suicide was 'not unexpected,' sister says
FREE and $1 movies all summer long!
Mean obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'
Show More
Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
CRAZY CHASE: Soldier steals armored vehicle from National Guard base, police say
IHOb? IHOP hints at forthcoming name change
More News