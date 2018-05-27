ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Kardashian West clashes with Donda's House co-founder Rhymefest; charity named for Kanye West's mother announces name change

Donda's House in Chicago is changing its name, but says its mission is the same. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Donda's House in Chicago is changing its name, but says its mission is the same.

The non-profit, named after Kanye West's mother, released a statement late Saturday night announcing the name change as a result of a series of tweets from Kim Kardashian West.


She threatened to take the organization away from one of its co-founders, Chicago artist Rhymefest, saying, "You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda's House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST"


Rhymefest posted a statement on Twitter in response to Karashian-West saying in part, "How can you criticize an organization you've never been to OR that you've never even talked to the Executive Director or any of the team...I actually knew and was mentored by Dr. Donda West personally and have met and spoke to hundreds of her students and mentees who not only support the work that we are doing in Chicago, but compel it. "



So far, there's been no word from Kanye about this fallout.

Donda's House works to support young people in the city through education and the arts.
