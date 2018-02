EMBED >More News Videos Comedian, actor, and impressionist Frank Caliendo, stopped by to chat and get us ready for his performance at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

Comedian, actor, and impressionist Frank Caliendo, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about what's new and get us ready for his upcoming performance tonight at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.Caliendo, who is best known for his work on MADtv and Fox NFL Sunday, has also seen success with his own sketch comedy show Frank TV which aired on TBS.The comedian is a master impressionist who can easily impersonate anyone from Morgan Freeman to Donald Trump. We put him to the test at the "Windy City LIVE" studio.For tickets to his show at the Genesee Theatre tonight, click here For more information about Frank Caliendo, please go here: http://www.frankcaliendo.com