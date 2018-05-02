WINDY CITY LIVE

Eugenio Derbez talks about new movie 'Overboard'

EMBED </>More Videos

Eugenio Derbez produced and starred in the new movie "Overboard." (WLS)

In 2014, Variety called Eugenio Derbez "the most influential Hispanic male in the entertainment industry."

The actor, writer and producer stopped by WCL to talk about his new movie "Overboard," which is a remake of the 1987 rom-com of the same name starring Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn. Eugenio both stars and produces this movie.

Check out the movie at the official website:
https://www.overboard.movie/

Check out Eugenio's website:
http://www.eugenioderbez.tv/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Time to redecorate with LA-Z-BOY
Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" star Lauren Tom
Pillow Talk: What's your addy?
Mother's Day gift guide
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" star Lauren Tom
Pillow Talk: What's your addy?
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Tips for mothers looking to date
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus
Southwest flight from Midway diverted to Cleveland after cracked window
12 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago on May 1, including 4-year-old girl
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Superdawg announces death of matriarch Flaurie Berman
2 men arrested at Starbucks settle with city for $200K youth program
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
Show More
Man receives toll booth bill for empty truck he donated to charity
Young couple murdered in their Pa. home; person of interest sought
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
NOT PLAYING AROUND: Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspect
College of DuPage student 1 of 2 shot at West Side party
More News