Eugenio Derbez talks about new movie 'Overboard'

In 2014, Variety called Eugenio Derbez "the most influential Hispanic male in the entertainment industry."The actor, writer and producer stopped by WCL to talk about his new movie "Overboard," which is a remake of the 1987 rom-com of the same name starring Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn. Eugenio both stars and produces this movie.Check out the movie at the official website:Check out Eugenio's website: