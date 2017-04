Lockport native and former WWE champ, CM Punk, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about his career and appearance at C2E2 this weekend.You can see CM Punk at C2E2 this weekend, Friday through Sunday, signing autographs.Tickets are still available for the full weekend or individual days (for adults and kids) at www.c2e2.com Pick up a copy of his wife's new book, " Crazy is my Superpower ."For more information about his wife, please visit ajmendezbrooks.com