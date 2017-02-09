FranklyHANK: Gaga, Deborah and Shen Yun

CHICAGO --There were so many divas (in a good way) to chat about on Thursday.
First up was Lady Gaga.
Tickets go on sale Monday for Lady Gaga's "Joanne World Tour" stop at Wrigley Field. Pre-sale tickets are already turning up on re-sale sites, so be careful. However, if you want to buy tickets straight from the Cubs, you have to visit their website Monday, Feb 13, at 10 a.m. Tickets are selling from $48-$270 face value. If you have an extra $1,500, you can get backstage and have a meet & greet with Gaga herself.
Speaking of Gaga, it looks like she and actor Taylor Kinney are back together. Radar reports he was in Texas for the Super Bowl and that the couple stayed together. If that's the case, we may be seeing more of Gaga in Chicago since Kinney shoots his hit TV show, "Chicago Fire" in the city.
Next is Deborah Cox in "The Bodyguard"
There are two reason to see "The Bodyguard" at the Oriental Theatre. Deborah Cox and her understudy and fellow actress Jasmine Richardson. Otherwise, the show is a bust. "The Bodyguard" is more like a Whitney Houston tribute concert than anything else. Cox and Richardson are great. Both with beautiful voices. I have little praise for else. "The Bodyguard" is here until Sunday, February 12. If you're a Deborah Cox fan or likes the way she sings Whitney (and who doesn't?) then check it out.
Lastly, Shen Yun.
Shen Yun translates as the beauty of divine beings dancing and that's what you'll get when you see this show. Shen Yun plays at the Harris Theatre in downtown Chicago from February 11-19. Shen Yun brings 5,000 years of Chinese culture to life with classical, traditional and folk dances. This is definitely a show for the family.