franklyHANK: 'Escape To Margaritaville,' Whitney Houston, SNL

CHICAGO --"Escape To Margaritaville"
Jimmy Buffett's new musical, "Escape To Margaritaville," has opened at the Oriental Theatre from Broadway In Chicago and oh, what a fun show it is! I'm not a Buffett fan and I truly enjoyed the show. This is not a bio-musical. Set on a tropical island, Tully, played masterfully by Paul Alexander Nolan, is a beach bum used to getting girl after girl who comes to island for vacation. Except when Rachel comes along, played by Alison Luff with a beautiful performance. THIS is the girl. Her vacation ends. A volcano erupts and life gets in the way of the two who realize they do love each other, but come from two different worlds. Or do they? Definitely a fun love story. Also fantastic performances from Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen, Rema Webb, and Don Sparks who elevates a scene every moment he is on stage!
Playing thru December 2 and tickets are available at BroadwayInChicago.com. The cast album is being recorded in Chicago and will be available February 16 when the show opens on Broadway.
Whitney Houston
"The Bodyguard" is turning 25 years old and to celebrate Sony records is releasing "Whitney Houston: I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard." These are original recordings done for the film, never released. They also contain live performances of "Bodyguard" favorites, also never released, including "I'll Always Love You," "I Have Nothing," "Run To You, "Queen of the Night," and more. No one compares to Whitney Houston live. This album is worth your time and money. Hits stores on Friday, Nov 17. Take a look below at Houston's live performance of "I Have Nothing" at a private concert in Brunei. The audio version is on the album. Flawless, just like Miss Houston!
American Music Awards
Be sure to tune in to the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 19, at 7PM on ABC7. Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to Whitney Houston and "The Bodyguard." Plus performances from Kelly Clarkson, P!NK, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more.
Saturday Night Live
And tune in Saturday night to see Chance The Rapper HOST SNL for the very first time. His musical guest is rapper Eminem.