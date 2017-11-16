ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

franklyHANK: 'Escape To Margaritaville,' Whitney Houston, SNL

EMBED </>More Videos

FranklyHANK talks about Escape To Margaritaville, Whitney Houston and SNL. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
"Escape To Margaritaville"
Jimmy Buffett's new musical, "Escape To Margaritaville," has opened at the Oriental Theatre from Broadway In Chicago and oh, what a fun show it is! I'm not a Buffett fan and I truly enjoyed the show. This is not a bio-musical. Set on a tropical island, Tully, played masterfully by Paul Alexander Nolan, is a beach bum used to getting girl after girl who comes to island for vacation. Except when Rachel comes along, played by Alison Luff with a beautiful performance. THIS is the girl. Her vacation ends. A volcano erupts and life gets in the way of the two who realize they do love each other, but come from two different worlds. Or do they? Definitely a fun love story. Also fantastic performances from Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen, Rema Webb, and Don Sparks who elevates a scene every moment he is on stage!

Playing thru December 2 and tickets are available at BroadwayInChicago.com. The cast album is being recorded in Chicago and will be available February 16 when the show opens on Broadway.

Whitney Houston
"The Bodyguard" is turning 25 years old and to celebrate Sony records is releasing "Whitney Houston: I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard." These are original recordings done for the film, never released. They also contain live performances of "Bodyguard" favorites, also never released, including "I'll Always Love You," "I Have Nothing," "Run To You, "Queen of the Night," and more. No one compares to Whitney Houston live. This album is worth your time and money. Hits stores on Friday, Nov 17. Take a look below at Houston's live performance of "I Have Nothing" at a private concert in Brunei. The audio version is on the album. Flawless, just like Miss Houston!
American Music Awards
Be sure to tune in to the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 19, at 7PM on ABC7. Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to Whitney Houston and "The Bodyguard." Plus performances from Kelly Clarkson, P!NK, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more.

Saturday Night Live
And tune in Saturday night to see Chance The Rapper HOST SNL for the very first time. His musical guest is rapper Eminem.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfranklyHANK
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lil Peep dies at 21; rapper, fashion star missed last concert
General Hospital stars meet Tracy Butler, Diane Pathieu
"Escape to Margaritaville" opens at Oriental Theatre
Ji's Disney cruise
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Missing Mokena bartender found murdered in rural area miles from home, work
Lil Peep dies at 21; rapper, fashion star missed last concert
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
Man found dead in ditch 5 hours after 911 caller reported him moving
Radio anchor says Sen. Al Franken groped, kissed her without consent
Woman who killed pregnant friend, cut out baby gets 40 years to life
Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned
'Yup, they got me': Violent escapee labeled 'homicidal psychopath' caught
Show More
Suspects executed victim on video in front of toddler daughter, prosecutors say
Metra MD-W train hits woman trying to cross tracks in Elgin, fire officials say
Coworkers buy car for teen who rides bike miles to work
Yorgo's Foods products recalled for listeria concerns
Joliet man found guilty of killing girlfriend in front of 3-year-old daughter
More News
Top Video
I-Team: The Pain Pendulum
Christmas tree display up at Museum of Science and Industry
TSA adds automated screening lanes to Midway Airport
Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned
More Video