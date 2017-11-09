franklyHANK: "School of Rock," Bee Gees, Harry Potter

CHICAGO --"School of Rock," the Bee Gees, Harry Potter, and the hottest toy in 2017.
"SCHOOL OF ROCK"
Dewey Finn is a failed rock star so to make some extra cash he becomes a substitute teacher at a prep school and turns the straight-A students into a mind blowing rock band. Based on the 2003 film, "School of Rock" earned four Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. This production comes from "Phantom of the Opera" creator Andre Lloyd Weber. "School of Rock" is playing the Cadillac Palace Theatre thru November 19. Tickets available at BroadwayInChicago.com.
BEE GEES MUSICAL IN THE WORKS
The new musical is being produced by family members of the original trio... Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, who will be executive producing. The show will tell the story of their lives and incorporate their hit songs such as "Stayin' Alive," "You Should Be Dancing," and "How Deep is Your Love." This follows the new trend of bio musicals of singers. We've seen Gloria Estefan ("On Your Feet"). Cher's musical will make its pre-Broadway debut in Chicago next summer and musicals are in the works for Donna Summer and Tina Turner as well.
HARRY POTTER: WIZARDS UNITE
From the creators of Pokemon Go comes "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite." The Pokemon Go craze swept the country last summer with fans using augmented reality on their phones to walk around cities and neighborhoods in search of Pokemon go characters. With Harry Potter, fans will be able to learn and cast spells, discover mysterious artifacts, encounter legendary beasts and, of course, those Harry Potter characters we know and love. Coming in 2018.
L.O.L. SURPRISE "BIG SURPRISE"
This is THE hot toy for 2017. It's #1 on Amazon's Best-selling Toys list. It's also on the Toys 'R Us Holiday Hot Toy List and Target's Top Toys list. And it's SOLD OUT everywhere. The L.O.L Surprise dolls were a huge hit when they debuted earlier this year. They come wrapped up in a ball in which you peel away the layers to reveal surprises and finally a doll. "Big Surprise" has 50 surprises inside with trinkets and multiple dolls and parents everywhere are clamoring to get one this holiday season. WCL has two "Big Surprise" toys and we're giving them away to lucky viewers. Just click the link for your chance to enter.