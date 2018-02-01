WINDY CITY LIVE

franklyHANK: "The Greatest Showman" and a "Passion" Sequel

EMBED </>More Videos

Hank talks about breakout hit "The Greatest Showman" and the newly-announced "Passion of the Christ" sequel. (WLS)

"THE GREATEST SHOWMAN"

When the Hugh Jackman musical, "The Greatest Showman," opened to a dismal $8.8M at the box office on December 20, Fox thought it had a massive bomb on its hands. Critics hated the film too.

But audiences saw it and created a buzz around the film, which lead it to earn $265 million worldwide

Fans loved the music from songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won an Oscar for "La La Land" and a Tony and Grammy for "Dear Evan Hanson." The album has been number 1 on the Billboard charts and on Amazon.

Rumors are circulating that the movie might become a Broadway show.

Jackman is fantastic along with Michelle Williams, Zach Effron, Zendaya and break-out star Kaela Settle.

Check out the trailer below.
"THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST" SEQUEL

It's official. Not only will there be a sequel to Mel Gibson's hit 2004 film, "The Passion of the Christ," but actor Jim Caviezel will return to the role of Jesus.

The title is rumored to be "Resurrection." Plot details have been kept under wraps, but Caviezel says he expects it to be the biggest film of all time.

The original film had a massive Christian following. No release date has been given for the new film.

MUSIC NOTES:

Tickets for Elton John playing United Center on October 26 and 27 go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am at Ticketmaster.com.

Justin Timberlake's new album "Man of the Woods" goes on sale at midnight.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicmusic newsmovie newsmovie reviewWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Accelerate Indoor Speedway simulates Formula One racing in Mokena
#1000blackgirlbooks founder Marley Dias publishes book
Fry the Coop serves Nashville-style hot chicken on the South Side
The Chicago Auto Show's "First Look for Charity" Preview with John Hennessy
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Accelerate Indoor Speedway simulates Formula One racing in Mokena
Beyonce photo captures grandmother's star-struck reaction
CSO low brass shine in world premiere
Scott Baio denies sexually abusing teen co-star
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police release new 3D sketch of Lane Bryant murder suspect
Mayor admits to affair with bodyguard
4 Chicago area Carson's stores closing
PAWS Chicago cats, dogs ready for adoption
2 teens shot at Sal Castro Middle School
VIDEO: Teen run over after allegedly trying to rob man at home
FBI raids skydiving center where 5 fatal accidents happened in 2 years
Sources: CPD officers in custody, questioned by FBI
Show More
Wis. girl sentenced to 40 years in mental hospital for Slender Man stabbing
Owner receives letter granting dog unemployment benefits
CTA service resumes after body removed from tracks at Belmont
Man who tried to have sex with children to celebrate birthday given 30 years
Beyonce photo captures grandmother's star-struck reaction
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Mass Murder at a suburban clothing store
PAWS Chicago cats, dogs ready for adoption
Metra riders now paying more as fare hike takes effect
Police: 11-year-old boy shot in East Side
More Video