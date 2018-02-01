franklyHANK: "The Greatest Showman" and a "Passion" Sequel

When the Hugh Jackman musical, "The Greatest Showman," opened to a dismal $8.8M at the box office on December 20, Fox thought it had a massive bomb on its hands. Critics hated the film too.
But audiences saw it and created a buzz around the film, which lead it to earn $265 million worldwide
Fans loved the music from songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won an Oscar for "La La Land" and a Tony and Grammy for "Dear Evan Hanson." The album has been number 1 on the Billboard charts and on Amazon.
Rumors are circulating that the movie might become a Broadway show.
Jackman is fantastic along with Michelle Williams, Zach Effron, Zendaya and break-out star Kaela Settle.
Check out the trailer below.
"THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST" SEQUEL
It's official. Not only will there be a sequel to Mel Gibson's hit 2004 film, "The Passion of the Christ," but actor Jim Caviezel will return to the role of Jesus.
The title is rumored to be "Resurrection." Plot details have been kept under wraps, but Caviezel says he expects it to be the biggest film of all time.
The original film had a massive Christian following. No release date has been given for the new film.
MUSIC NOTES:
Tickets for Elton John playing United Center on October 26 and 27 go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am at Ticketmaster.com.
Justin Timberlake's new album "Man of the Woods" goes on sale at midnight.