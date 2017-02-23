WINDY CITY LIVE

FranklyHANK: 'The Illusionists,' 'Uncle Vanya' and Oscars Swag

FranklyHANK shows the WCL audience what is inside the Oscars swag bags. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
FranklyHANK gives the audience a look at what's inside the Oscar swag bags and how to get tickets for "Uncle Vanya" and "The Illusionists."

"The Illusionists"

Broadway in Chicago has a show that is perfect for everyone in the family called "The Illusionists." Seven amazing magicians performing incredible acts of magic from card tricks to mind reading and even escaping a water chamber, live on stage. I loved this show and kept asking myself, "How did they do that?" Tons of fun and not expensive. Mezzanine seats as low as $13. The most expensive orchestra seat is just $63. The show is here through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Oriental Theatre. Check out the trailer below.

"Uncle Vanya"
Goodman Theatre's Artistic Director Robert Falls is back and directing the Chekov classic, "Uncle Vanya." Adapted by Annie Baker, the names are still Russian, but he accents are American, almost a modern-day Vanya set in the remote estate of an elderly professor. As the professor's health fails, his family is forced to confront their futures while still looking at their pasts. Vanya is played beautifully by Tim Hopper and Mary Ann Thebus' "Marina" is a treat every time she is on stage. Not a weak link in this cast.

"Uncle Vanya" runs thru March 19, 2017. Tickets are $20-$59. This is one play definitely worth seeing.

Oscars swag
Distinctive Assets is back with it's incredible "Everyone Wins" gift bags for Oscar nominees in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Director. These bags are worth tens of thousands of dollars and contain some great items.

Among the items the nominees will be receiving are:

KOLOA LANDING RESORT AT POIPI in Kauai. Each nominee gets five nights in a three bedroom villa. Surrounded by 25 lush tropical acres, the resort has three lagoon pools, a 24-hour fitness center and a 4,000 square foot day spa. The rack rate for this room came up at $4200.00.

LOST COAST RANCH in Northern California. Nominees get three days all to themselves in this 18-bedroom house. Whether you hike the nearby forests or stroll along the beach, the getaway is perfect and private.

GRAND HOTEL EXCELSIOR VITTORIA in Sorrento, Italy overlooks the Bay of Naples. Nominees will receive three complimentary nights in a suite at this five-star hotel, valued at approximately $5300.00.

GRAND HOTEL TREMEZZO is located in the heart of Lake Como and offers unparalleled views. Nominees also receive a three-night stay in a suite, valued at $6000.00.
