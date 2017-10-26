WINDY CITY LIVE

franlyHANK: Janet Jackson, Legend's Fest, Giordano Dance

Hank discusses Thursday's Janet Jackson concert, Giordano Dance's Fall Series, and Legends Fest. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
JANET JACKSON
The one and only Janet Jackson returns home for her State of the World tour. The Gary, Ind. native will perform in Rosemont at the Allstate Arena Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are still available here. If you've never seen her in concert, she is spectacular.

Jackson and her dancers have also been in town since Monday and have popped up here and there. On Monday night, they were spotted at Progress Bar in Boystown for the weekly drag show, VAMP! Mimi Marks, who appeared in Jackson's "Rock Wit U" video, performed. Janet's dancers were also spotted at United Center for the Katy Perry Concert Tuesday.

THE LEGEND'S FEST
Busta Rhymes, Brandy, Monica - in one concert! The Legend's Fest is Friday at the UIC Pavillion. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com . Also performing: G-UNIT, 112, DA Brat, Crucial Conflict, and Do or Die.
GIORDANO DANCE CHICAGO
GDC's Fall Series kicks off on Friday and continues Satruday as they celebrate 55 years of dance. Both shows are at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance at 205 E. Randolph. The Fall Series features world premieres by award-winning choreographers Ray Mercer and Brock Clawson. I saw GDC perform recently at the "Dance for Life" event and they blew me away! I can't wait to see what they have planned. Tickets are available at HarrisTheaterChicago.org.
