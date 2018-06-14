Google sets up mini golf in Loop

This weekend you can play a few holes downtown on Google's pop-up mini golf course at Washington and State streets.The interactive 3-hole courses combine Google's lineup of home voice-assistants with the classic game. Performing a voice command that starts with "Hey Google" will guide your stroke by activating a backyard camera, release the ball from the oven after you ask to set a timer-all while simulating every-day tasks.Even with all these flashy features, as Chicagoan Dave Gasparic found out, the game can still turn out like any other round of golf."Not a good location," he remarked of his ball spot on the final hole, adding "I'm right behind the unicorn... There's always tomorrow right?"People will line up this weekend from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday not just to play golf, but for a chance to win a Google home device aiming for the right spot on a glowing maze board.Even if you're not lucky enough to win a Google Home Mini or Max, everyone walks out of the pop-up storefront with a brand new pair of wacky, colorful, goofy, google golf socks; and that might be even better than sinking a putt.