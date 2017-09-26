The photo was shared with the message "we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice."
...and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice. #takeaknee #greysanatomy #300th https://t.co/5VH9lO5254 pic.twitter.com/eSPMGcwaEB— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 27, 2017
The cast and crew were celebrating the 300th episode of Grey's Anatomy, a show that was created by Rhimes in 2005.
We turned 300 today! #greysanatomy https://t.co/f86bWTh4zC pic.twitter.com/ro9i95H0FW— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 27, 2017