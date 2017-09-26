ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Shonda Rhimes, Jesse Williams, Ellen Pompeo take a knee in solidarity of racial justice

(ShondaRhimes/Twitter)

Television producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes posted an image on Twitter showing her taking a knee with Grey's Anatomy stars Jesse Williams and Ellen Pompeo and executive producer Debbie Allen.

The photo was shared with the message "we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice."

The cast and crew were celebrating the 300th episode of Grey's Anatomy, a show that was created by Rhimes in 2005.
