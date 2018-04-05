ABC PRIMETIME

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George turn up the heat on ABC's 'Station 19'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George about starring in "Station 19."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
ABC is turning up the heat on Thursday nights with its new drama Station 19.

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff features Jason George as Ben Warren, who played the same character on Grey's.

He and new co-star Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy Herrera) took some time to talk about their characters and what we can expect this season.

George said that it was more emotional than he expected leaving Grey's.

"When Shonda Rhimes gives you an opportunity to be on the ground floor of building a new one of her shows you say yes, you jump at that," George said. "It was weird though knowing the next time I come back I'll be a guest star. It's like leaving home to go to college."

But he's not doing it alone. Ortiz's character Andy is a powerhouse female lead and an experienced firefighter who is now co-captain of the station. Tied up in her quest to be captain is one of the members of her love triangle.

"It's like a tennis match that will never end, that's what's exciting about it, you just don't know what will happen because people change," Ortiz said. "If you love Ryan one week you may hate him the next and the same goes for Jack."



This week, Andy and her fellow co-captain and ex-boyfriend Jack, will disagree over spending decisions at the station.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET|8 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentshonda rhimesstation 19ABC Primetime
ABC PRIMETIME
'Splitting Up Together': A comedy about divorce
7 questions with Jasmin Savoy Brown of 'For the People'
Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!
Premiere date announced and 1st official photo of 'Roseanne' revival!
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'American Idol' hopefuls from Chicago: Justin B. Ray and Deonte Baker
'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star Vincent Rodriguez III
Adler Planetarium offers spring activities for families
New ABC7 antenna on Willis Tower
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman inside car wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting
U of C student shot by campus police charged
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested in Riverside, police say
CDC: 'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states, including Illinois
Baby thrown from car, dies in crash while family shopped for baptism clothes
White Sox Home Opener is 'Guaranteed' to be among coldest on record
Ex-bookkeeper charged with stealing more than $600K from acclaimed West Loop restaurants
Parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with 2nd grader
Show More
Attorney: CMU shooting suspect unfit for trial
Carver Military Academy teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Family heartbroken after man, tied up, taped, killed buying PS4 for brother
Alleged YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Man charged with DUI, leaving the scene of Des Plaines crash
More News