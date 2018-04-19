ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Heartbreak Hotel' to bring Elvis Presley hits to Broadway Playhouse

EMBED </>More Videos

A new musical hoping to shake, rattle and roll may give you a sense of deja vu. It's a prequel to a show which ran for seven record-breaking years in Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new musical hoping to shake, rattle and roll may give you a sense of deja vu. It's a prequel to a show which ran for seven record-breaking years in Chicago.

Talk about a perfect premise for another jukebox musical. Naturally, at Chicago's Hard Rock Cafe, an invited audience got a taste of "Heartbreak Hotel".

The show charts the life of Elvis Presley from unknown to star. Its creator, Floyd Mutrux, is the man behind Tony-winning "Million Dollar Quartet."

Eddie Clendening, the original Elvis from "Million Dollar Quartet", who did more than 2,000 performances, is back again playing the king.

Scott Prisand, the man who brought the 80's-themed "Rock of Ages" to the stage, is co-producing - and he has backing from the real Elvis people.

Want to get all shook up? You have to wait until June 30. That's when "Heartbreak Hotel" opens for ten weeks at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicalBroadway in ChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
First Saudi cinema opens with popcorn and 'Black Panther'
190 North - April 22, 2018
Next on Windy City LIVE
Program Note: Cubs-Cardinals game, General Hospital, Jeopardy
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Boyfriend charged after toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom in Merrillville
Cook Co. property owners must pay up or face auction
Fiancee of father of 6 stabbed to death in River North speaks out
Chicago 606OD needle yard gets clean-up after I-Team expose
NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears matchups released for 2018
Boy, 3, and woman hit by car in West Englewood
Woman who allegedly put infant girls in suitcase identified, charges filed
Spring's late arrival causes problems for boaters, gardeners
Show More
The Bon-Ton Stores announce liquidation sales after bankruptcy approved
Police board member agrees with COPA, CPD officer's fate goes to full police board
Dorothy Brown to challenge Emanuel in mayoral race
Sen. Duckworth makes history, casts vote with baby on Senate floor
More News