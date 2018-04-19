A new musical hoping to shake, rattle and roll may give you a sense of deja vu. It's a prequel to a show which ran for seven record-breaking years in Chicago.Talk about a perfect premise for another jukebox musical. Naturally, at Chicago's Hard Rock Cafe, an invited audience got a taste of "Heartbreak Hotel".The show charts the life of Elvis Presley from unknown to star. Its creator, Floyd Mutrux, is the man behind Tony-winning "Million Dollar Quartet."Eddie Clendening, the original Elvis from "Million Dollar Quartet", who did more than 2,000 performances, is back again playing the king.Scott Prisand, the man who brought the 80's-themed "Rock of Ages" to the stage, is co-producing - and he has backing from the real Elvis people.Want to get all shook up? You have to wait until June 30. That's when "Heartbreak Hotel" opens for ten weeks at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.