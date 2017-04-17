'Hidden Figures,' 'La La Land' among free films at Millennium Park this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) --The summer tradition of movies at Millennium Park returns on June 13.
The season will open with "The Blues Brothers" and some of the other films include "Wayne's World," "Hidden Figures," and a double feature night showing both "Ghost" and "The Shining."
The movies will be displayed on a 40-foot LED screen at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.
Admission is free and they run through August, weather permitting.
Check out the full schedule below:
- "The Blues Brothers" - June 13
- "Caddyshack" - June 20
- "Julie and Julia"- June 27
- "El Norte" - July 11
- "La La Land" - July 18
- "Network" - July 25
- "Bend it Like Beckham" - August 1
- Full Moon Double Feature: "Ghost" and "The Shining"- August 8
- "Hidden Figures" - August 15
- "Five Heartbeats" - August 22
- "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 80th Anniversary" Family Daytime Screening - 10 a.m., August 24
- "The Princess Bride" - August 29
- "Wayne's World" - September 5
For more information, click here.