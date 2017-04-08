ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hiplet Ballerinas invite everyone to benefit performance

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center is the birthplace of Hiplet, a mix of hip hop dance and traditional ballet. Coming up on April 9, 2017, you can help foster the next generation of dancers at the "Because We Can" benefit performance and reception. The evening of music and dance will feature The Bryant Youth Professionals and the The Hiplet Ballerinas. Tickets are $100. The money raised will support CMDC initiatives, which include providing opportunities for under-served and diverse communities, scholarships, afterschool partnerships and studio enhancements. Hiplet was developed by CMDC's Artistic Director, Homer Bryant. He and a group of his dancers visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios for a preview of their upcoming performance.

Event: Because We Can Benefit Performance and Reception
Date: April 9, 2017
Hours: 5 p.m.
Address: Museum of Science and Industry
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $100
Deadline to register: Purchase tickets online or at the door.
Is this open to the public? Yes
Will people still be able to register/ buy tickets/ attend the morning of our segment? Yes
Links: www.CMDCSchool.org
