Historic Uptown Theatre to be restored with $75 million renovation

Chicago's landmark Uptown Theatre is being restored and will be reopened for the first time in over three decades.The 93-year-old building was once the crown jewel of the legendary Balaban & Katz theater chain.A $75 million project will bring the grand palace back to its former glory with its six-story lobby and massive staircase.Artists from Bruce Springsteen to Prince and the Grateful Dead performed at the Uptown.Uptown residents are pinching themselves as the city announces that the historic theater will be renovated to be used for a performances and special events."I've always wondered what the possibilities were with the venue and I think it's gonna be so great to have more people come in for entertainment," said Uptown resident Katie Self."We've been waiting for this a longtime. I've lived here since 2000 and we've heard this many times that the Uptown is going to be restored. I hope this is for real. It should change the whole neighborhood," said Uptown resident Joe Lindman.The theatre has been vacant for more than 35 years and the city hopes the $75 million project will transform the landmark building into the crown Jewel of the area's entertainment district with the Aragon Ballroom and the Riviera just down the street."The time is right. We've had a lot of investments around the theater, new businesses coming in, new Wilson CTA station, so the time is really right," said Martin Sorge of Uptown United.The project will also include a $6 million upgrade to portions of Broadway, Lawrence, Wilson and Argyle with a new pedestrian plaza, sculpture and public stage. Residents hope the plans will bring about more change in an area sometimes struggling with crime."Now and then there are shootings and that's another concern in the neighborhood, but I hope this will help," said Uptown resident Victor Trejo.The Uptown Theatre redevelopment will be done in 2020.