@jk_rowling can you tell me more about this door to Hogwarts at the Damen Blue Line stop in Chicago? pic.twitter.com/9O5IcAopU0 — Michał Wilczewski (@mehow87) April 25, 2018

It's for exchange students from Ilvermorny. Duh. https://t.co/pcZdtZAmtp — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 25, 2018

The most magical day of my life! https://t.co/gS7l5gEB5V — Michał Wilczewski (@mehow87) April 25, 2018

We'll be updating our maps shortly. https://t.co/yMRipYpaCO — cta (@cta) April 26, 2018

