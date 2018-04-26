CHICAGO (WLS) --Is there a secret door to Hogwarts located at a CTA Blue Line stop? Apparently so, according to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
Michal Wilczewski tweeted a picture of a door drawn with chalk with "Hogwarts" written above it at the Damen Blue Line stop and asked Rowling for more information.
@jk_rowling can you tell me more about this door to Hogwarts at the Damen Blue Line stop in Chicago? pic.twitter.com/9O5IcAopU0— Michał Wilczewski (@mehow87) April 25, 2018
Rowling responded that, "It's for exchange students from Ilvermorny. Duh."
It's for exchange students from Ilvermorny. Duh. https://t.co/pcZdtZAmtp— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 25, 2018
After getting a response from the famous author, Wilczewski callied it, "The most magical day of my life!"
The most magical day of my life! https://t.co/gS7l5gEB5V— Michał Wilczewski (@mehow87) April 25, 2018
And the CTA now says that they are updating their maps.
We'll be updating our maps shortly. https://t.co/yMRipYpaCO— cta (@cta) April 26, 2018