Holiday fun in Rosemont

In studio, we got a taste of Hofbruhaus Chicago and Kings Dining & Entertainment, both located at MB Financial Park in Rosemont.
HOFBRUHAUS CHICAGO
http://www.hofbrauhauschicago.com/
KINGS DINING & ENTERTAINMENT AND THE DRAFT ROOM
https://www.kings-de.com/rosemont
WIENER SCHNITZEL ART
Seasoned flour with salt and black pepper
Whole eggs, whipped
Seasoned bread crumbs with salt and pepper
Method:
Pound pork cutlets until paper thin. Place cutlets in the flour and cover with the flour, shake off the extra flour, then place the cutlets into the whipped eggs. Remove the cutlets from the egg and place into the seasoned bread crumbs, cover the cutlets with the bread crumbs and press firmly on the bread crumbs to adhere to the cutlets. Pan Ffy the cutlets in a sauté pan with vegetable oil, until golden brown.
KINGS PEANUT BUTTER TRUFFLE
3 oz. Mini Peanut Butter Cups
12 oz. Softened Cream Cheese
1/2 Cup Smooth Peanut Butter
1/4 Cup Granulated Sugar
1 Tsp. Vanilla
1 Cup Heavy Cream
3/4 Cup Chopped Unsalted Peanuts
1/2 Tsp. Kosher Salt
1 Cup Chocolate Cookie Crumbles
1 1/2 Cup Chocolate (tempered)
-Whip heavy cream to stiff peaks
-Mix together: cream cheese, mini peanut butter cups, peanut butter, sugar, salt, vanilla and the crushed peanuts until combined (do not overmix)
-Fold in whipped cream
-Chill 1 hour
-Scoop 1 oz. balls and roll in chocolate cookie crumbles
-Chill 1 hour
Dip chilled ball in tempered chocolate and top with crushed peanuts.