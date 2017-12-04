Holiday fun in Rosemont

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2736961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ji visited the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at MB Financial Park and Santa HQ at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

Rosemont offers plenty of family holiday fun, so WCL co-host Ji went there to take a spin (and a few falls) at the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at MB Financial Park and visit Santa HQ, his state-of-the-art workshop, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.In studio, we got a taste of Hofbruhaus Chicago and Kings Dining & Entertainment, both located at MB Financial Park in Rosemont.SANTA HQHOFBRUHAUS CHICAGOKINGS DINING & ENTERTAINMENT AND THE DRAFT ROOMSeasoned flour with salt and black pepperWhole eggs, whippedSeasoned bread crumbs with salt and pepperMethod:Pound pork cutlets until paper thin. Place cutlets in the flour and cover with the flour, shake off the extra flour, then place the cutlets into the whipped eggs. Remove the cutlets from the egg and place into the seasoned bread crumbs, cover the cutlets with the bread crumbs and press firmly on the bread crumbs to adhere to the cutlets. Pan Ffy the cutlets in a sauté pan with vegetable oil, until golden brown.3 oz. Mini Peanut Butter Cups12 oz. Softened Cream Cheese1/2 Cup Smooth Peanut Butter1/4 Cup Granulated Sugar1 Tsp. Vanilla1 Cup Heavy Cream3/4 Cup Chopped Unsalted Peanuts1/2 Tsp. Kosher Salt1 Cup Chocolate Cookie Crumbles1 1/2 Cup Chocolate (tempered)-Whip heavy cream to stiff peaks-Mix together: cream cheese, mini peanut butter cups, peanut butter, sugar, salt, vanilla and the crushed peanuts until combined (do not overmix)-Fold in whipped cream-Chill 1 hour-Scoop 1 oz. balls and roll in chocolate cookie crumbles-Chill 1 hourDip chilled ball in tempered chocolate and top with crushed peanuts.