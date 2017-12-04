WINDY CITY LIVE

Holiday fun in Rosemont

Hofbrauhaus Chicago and Kings Dining & Entertainment, both located at MB Financial Park in Rosemont, offer food and fun. (WLS)

Rosemont offers plenty of family holiday fun, so WCL co-host Ji went there to take a spin (and a few falls) at the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at MB Financial Park and visit Santa HQ, his state-of-the-art workshop, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

In studio, we got a taste of Hofbruhaus Chicago and Kings Dining & Entertainment, both located at MB Financial Park in Rosemont.

Ji visited the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at MB Financial Park and Santa HQ at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

WEB LINKS

SANTA HQ
https://santa-hq.com/

HOFBRUHAUS CHICAGO
http://www.hofbrauhauschicago.com/

KINGS DINING & ENTERTAINMENT AND THE DRAFT ROOM
https://www.kings-de.com/rosemont

RECIPES

WIENER SCHNITZEL ART

Seasoned flour with salt and black pepper
Whole eggs, whipped

Seasoned bread crumbs with salt and pepper
Method:
Pound pork cutlets until paper thin. Place cutlets in the flour and cover with the flour, shake off the extra flour, then place the cutlets into the whipped eggs. Remove the cutlets from the egg and place into the seasoned bread crumbs, cover the cutlets with the bread crumbs and press firmly on the bread crumbs to adhere to the cutlets. Pan Ffy the cutlets in a sauté pan with vegetable oil, until golden brown.

KINGS PEANUT BUTTER TRUFFLE

3 oz. Mini Peanut Butter Cups
12 oz. Softened Cream Cheese
1/2 Cup Smooth Peanut Butter
1/4 Cup Granulated Sugar
1 Tsp. Vanilla
1 Cup Heavy Cream
3/4 Cup Chopped Unsalted Peanuts

1/2 Tsp. Kosher Salt
1 Cup Chocolate Cookie Crumbles
1 1/2 Cup Chocolate (tempered)

-Whip heavy cream to stiff peaks
-Mix together: cream cheese, mini peanut butter cups, peanut butter, sugar, salt, vanilla and the crushed peanuts until combined (do not overmix)
-Fold in whipped cream
-Chill 1 hour
-Scoop 1 oz. balls and roll in chocolate cookie crumbles
-Chill 1 hour

Dip chilled ball in tempered chocolate and top with crushed peanuts.
