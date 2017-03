A special flight arrived at O'Hare Airport on Friday.The chartered jet was equipped with air stalls to carry 65 horses from Vancouver to Chicago.The horses are the stars of "Odysseo," which is the world's largest touring show.After their flight from Canada, the horses are getting some time off at a farm in Bristol, Wisconsin."Odysseo" opens April 1 at the Soldier Field south lot.The video of the horses on the plane was provided by the entertainment company Cavalia.