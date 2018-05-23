WINDY CITY LIVE

Host Chat Hour

Host Chat Hour: Chicago Morning Takeover with Leon Rogers, Kendra G & Kyle Santilian (WLS)

Chicago Morning Takeover with Leon Rogers, Kendra G & Kyle Santilian

We started off with hot topics with the WGCI Chicago Morning Takeover team of Leon Rogers, Kendra G and Kyle Santilian.

To find out more about WGCI's Chicago Morning Takeover, visit: https://wgci.iheart.com/featured/chicago-morning-takeover/

WGN's Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes

Host Chat Hour: WGN's Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes



Regular contributor Roe Conn and his radio partner Anna Davlantes. We started with a big question going around - is Megan Markle pregnant?

They also tackled questions like "would you confront someone on the train when they were doing something gross?" Roe and Anna add their own unique spin on the topics.
The Roe Conn Show airs on WGN 720 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information, visit: http://wgnradio.com/category/roe-conn/

Journalist Darlene Hill and Art 'Chat Daddy' Sims

Host Chat Hour: Journalist Darlene Hill and Art 'Chat Daddy' Sims



Award-winning journalist Darlene Hill and WVON's host of "Real Talk Real People with Chat Daddy" Art "Chat Daddy" Sims joined us.

We tackled relationships, talked about whether you would "test" your mate to see if they are marriage material or marry a guy who publicly said "monogamy isn't possible."

Check out Darlene on Twitter and Facebook.

Listen to Chat Daddy & Real Talk Real People from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

For more information, click here.
