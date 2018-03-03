OSCARS

Oscar-Nominated Movies 2018: Where to stream, how to watch

Here are the Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director nominees for the 2018 Oscars. (Fox Searchlight)

The Oscars are just days away, which means there's not much time to squeeze in a marathon of nominated films before Hollywood's Biggest Night.

There are 59 nominees in 24 categories. Many of them are available to stream, rent or buy online already.

Here's a look at which nominees are available online, depending on which streaming service you use. If a film is not listed, such as Best Picture nominees The Post and Phantom Thread, it is still in theaters only.

FREE STREAMING NOMINEES

Chefs, some of whom were ex-convicts, are shown cutting vegetables and cooking in an Oscar-nominated documentary called "Knife Skills."


These titles are available even if you don't use any streaming services.

Dear Basketball: Nominated for Best Animated Short, available on Go90

Edith+Eddie: Nominated for Best Documentary Short, available on Topic.com

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405: Nominated for Best Documentary Short, available on YouTube

Knife Skills: Nominated for Best Documentary Short, available on The New Yorker's website

NETFLIX

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the live-action remake of the classic Disney film.

Beauty and the Beast: Two nominations

The Boss Baby: Nominated for Best Animated Feature

The Breadwinner: Nominated for Best Animated Feature

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Nominated for Best Visual Effects

Heroin(e): Nominated for Best Documentary Short

Icarus: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Last Men in Aleppo: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Mudbound: Four nominations

On Body and Soul: Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film

Revolting Rhymes: Nominated for Best Animated Short

Strong Island: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

HBO GO
Get Out: Four nominations including Best Picture

Kong: Skull Island: Nominated for Best Visual Effects

Logan: Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay

Traffic Stop: Nominated for Best Documentary Short

AMAZON PRIME
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

The Big Sick: Nominated for Best Original Screenplay

AVAILABLE TO RENT OR BUY

The following titles are not available from the streaming sources above but can be rented or bought from services such as Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and/or YouTube.

Best Picture Nominees

Call Me By Your Name: Four nominations including Best Picture

Darkest Hour: Six nominations including Best Picture

Dunkirk: Eight nominations including Best Picture

Lady Bird: Five nominations including Best Picture

The Shape of Water: 13 nominations including Best Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: Seven nominations including Best Picture

Other Nominated Films
Baby Driver: Three nominations

Blade Runner: Five nominations

The Disaster Artist: Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay

Faces Places: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Ferdinand: Nominated for Best Animated Feature

The Florida Project: Nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Willem Dafoe)

Lou: Nominated for Best Animated Short (available for individual purchase or with Cars 3, depending on the vendor)

Loving Vincent: Nominated for Best Animated Feature

Marshall: Nominated for Best Original Song

Roman J. Israel, Esq.: Nominated for Best Actor (Denzel Washington)

The Square: Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film

Victoria & Abdul: Two nominations

War for the Planet of the Apes: Nominated for Best Visual Effects

Wonder: Nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Note: The cheapest option has been listed for each title. Some of the titles listed as streaming have also been released for individual rental and purchase.

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.
