Humana Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon hits Chicago

Runners are racing through Chicago for the Humana Rock ?n? Roll Marathon series Sunday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Runners are racing through Chicago for the Humana Rock 'n' Roll Marathon series on July 16, 2017. The half marathon and 10K race begins at 6:30 a.m. in Grant Park. More than 20,000 runners from all 50 states and 29 countries are participating in this year's races. Along with great views of the Windy City, runners will be treated to live music from several bands, including Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Guests are invited to cheer on the runners through the entire race route, which travels through the Loop, the Magnificent Mile, and the lakefront. Kathrine Switzer, who was the first official woman to run the Boston Marathon, joined ABC 7 live from the Humana Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon's finish line to talk about the race.

Event: Humana Rock n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon
Date: Sunday, July 16th
Hours: 6 a.m.-12 noon
Address: Grant Park, Columbus & Jackson
Link: www.RunRocknRoll.com/Chicago/
