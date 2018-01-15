Dolores O'Riordan, the singer for the Irish softrock band The Cranberries, passed away at age 46 on Monday.The Cranberries had several hits throughout the '90s which can be heard in films likeand, as well as TV shows likeand. Here's a look back at the group's most iconic songs.Year: 1994Year: 1993Year: 1993Year: 1994Year: 1996Year: 1999Year: 1999Year: 2000Year: 2001