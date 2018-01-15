ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Iconic songs from The Cranberries to remember Dolores O'Riordan by

Dolores O'Riordan, the frontwoman for the Irish softrock band The Cranberries, passed away at age 46 on Monday. (Mick Hutson/Redferns via Getty)

Dolores O'Riordan, the singer for the Irish softrock band The Cranberries, passed away at age 46 on Monday.

The Cranberries had several hits throughout the '90s which can be heard in films like You've Got Mail, Clueless and Mission: Impossible, as well as TV shows like Charmed, Gossip Girl and The Sopranos. Here's a look back at the group's most iconic songs.

Zombie
Year: 1994

Linger
Year: 1993

Dreams
Year: 1993

Ode to My Family
Year: 1994

When You're Gone
Year: 1996

Animal Instinct
Year: 1999

Promises
Year: 1999

Just My Imagination
Year: 2000

Analyze
Year: 2001
