The Cranberries had several hits throughout the '90s which can be heard in films like You've Got Mail, Clueless and Mission: Impossible, as well as TV shows like Charmed, Gossip Girl and The Sopranos. Here's a look back at the group's most iconic songs.
Music videos may contain adult content. Music video release date listed for years.
Zombie
Year: 1994
Linger
Year: 1993
Dreams
Year: 1993
Ode to My Family
Year: 1994
When You're Gone
Year: 1996
Animal Instinct
Year: 1999
Promises
Year: 1999
Just My Imagination
Year: 2000
Analyze
Year: 2001