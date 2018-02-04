ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

$165K in jewelry stolen from Beverly Hills hotel room of John Stamos' fiancee

EMBED </>More Videos

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --
Approximately $165,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Beverly Hills hotel room where actor John Stamos' pregnant fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, was staying.

Beverly Hills police said they're actively investigating the burglary that occurred Friday at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the 9600 block of Sunset Boulevard.

McHugh reported to police that a burglary occurred in her room sometime during the evening hours.

A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect or suspects somehow accessed the unoccupied room and stole several items of jewelry valued at approximately $165,000, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Several media outlets report the couple is getting married this weekend.

Anyone with information about the burglary was encouraged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2158.

Stamos stars in Netflix's "Fuller House" and spent part of last year with The Beach Boys as a drummer. McHugh has had guest spots on "The Vampire Diaries" and "NCIS: Los Angeles."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycrimeburglaryhotelu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII
Kylie Jenner welcomes baby girl
Janet Jackson Appreciation Day? It's happening
Lady Gaga cancels tour dates in Europe due to 'severe pain'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Snow blankets Chicago area, leads to 26 crashes in NW Indiana
Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed by suspected drunk driver
Kylie Jenner welcomes baby girl
Cook County sheriff warns of phone scam
CPD carjacking task force to meet Monday
Amtrak crash in South Carolina leaves 2 dead, over 100 injured
Attempted sexual assault, robbery reported in Wrigleyville
Police: Naked man spotted doing drugs in car in Ravenswood
Show More
3 teens charged in thwarted Streeterville carjacking
Police: Man lectured girls about Nazis in Riverside candy store
Record cold expected for Super Bowl LII
Parents charged with faking son's brain cancer for money
More News
Top Video
Properly-sauced wings for Super Bowl parties
Flour to Empower bakery in Elmhurst empowers those with brain injuries
Ill. GOP chairman calls for Ives to take controversial ad off the air
Snow blankets Chicago area, leads to 26 crashes in NW Indiana
More Video