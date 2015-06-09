ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Buffett returns to Wrigley; Huey Lewis & The News to open

In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
He's coming back and getting the old band back together.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will return to Wrigley Field for one night only on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Special guest Huey Lewis & The News will also play.

Buffett was the first musical artist to play at The Friendly Confines during the inaugural concert events in 2005.

The performance comes as part of Jimmy Buffett's "I Don't Know'" Tour 2017.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at Cubs.com/JimmyBuffett or at 1-800-843-2827. Each customer will be limited to eight tickets.
