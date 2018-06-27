On the new story re Joseph. I'd like to be clear: I've no problem speaking up when it comes to the welfare of this family, but a journalist called me with information he clearly already had about my father. I confirmed certain details but "revealed" nothing. (1/2) — Jermaine Jackson (@jermjackson5) June 21, 2018

2: My father's health is not good, but "dying" is a harsh word chosen by headline writers, not me. For however long he has left, my mother, siblings, and relatives want to be with him, without hindrance. (2/2) — Jermaine Jackson (@jermjackson5) June 21, 2018

RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/SI1C7lUuG6 — RANDY JACKSON (@randyjacksonjr) June 27, 2018

Talent manager Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson and manager of the Jackson 5, has died at age 89, according to a source close to the Jackson family.Jackson was in a Las Vegas hospital, battling stage-four pancreatic cancer last week. He battled several illnesses in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2015.Jackson's son, Jermaine Jackson, tweeted last Thursday that while his father's health was not good, it was not accurate to say he was dying.Joe Jackson was the patriarch of one of the most famous entertainment families in the world. Most of the family were born and lived in Gary until the success of the Jackson 5 took them to California.Family members, including Jackson's grandson, Randy Jackson, tweeted about his death late Wednesday morning.