Joe Jackson dies at 89 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Talent manager Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson and manager of the Jackson 5, has died at age 89, according to a source close to the Jackson family.

Jackson was in a Las Vegas hospital, battling stage-four pancreatic cancer last week. He battled several illnesses in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2015.

Jackson's son, Jermaine Jackson, tweeted last Thursday that while his father's health was not good, it was not accurate to say he was dying.

Joe Jackson was the patriarch of one of the most famous entertainment families in the world. Most of the family were born and lived in Gary until the success of the Jackson 5 took them to California.

Family members, including Jackson's grandson, Randy Jackson, tweeted about his death late Wednesday morning.

