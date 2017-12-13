Full House and Fuller House star John Stamos announced that he and fiancee Caitlin McHugh are expecting a child in an interview with People Magazine. It's the first child for Stamos, 54.
John Stamos to Finally Be a Dad at 54: 'I've Been Practicing for a Long Time' https://t.co/DPIzgffdXb— People (@people) December 13, 2017
Stamos told the magazine the two agreed they wanted children because of their similarities.
"We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, 'Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,' " he said.
McHugh joked they shouldn't wait, according to Stamos, "Because you're old."