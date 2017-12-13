John Stamos to Finally Be a Dad at 54: 'I've Been Practicing for a Long Time' https://t.co/DPIzgffdXb — People (@people) December 13, 2017

One of TV's most iconic uncles is about to be a dad.andstar John Stamos announced that he and fiancee Caitlin McHugh are expecting a child in an interview with People Magazine. It's the first child for Stamos, 54.Stamos told the magazine the two agreed they wanted children because of their similarities."We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, 'Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,' " he said.McHugh joked they shouldn't wait, according to Stamos, "Because you're old."