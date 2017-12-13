ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

John Stamos announces he's going to be a father for the first time at age 54

In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, John Stamos arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

One of TV's most iconic uncles is about to be a dad.

Full House and Fuller House star John Stamos announced that he and fiancee Caitlin McHugh are expecting a child in an interview with People Magazine. It's the first child for Stamos, 54.

Stamos told the magazine the two agreed they wanted children because of their similarities.

"We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, 'Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,' " he said.

McHugh joked they shouldn't wait, according to Stamos, "Because you're old."
