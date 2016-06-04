ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Julia Roberts named People Magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman

In this June 4, 2016 file photo, Julia Roberts accepts the woman of the decade award at the Guys Choice Awards in Culver City, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Everyone's favorite Pretty Woman just snagged another beauty title.

Julia Roberts has been named 2017's most beautiful woman in the world in People Magazine's annual list. This is the fifth time the actress has topped the list, more than anyone else.

Roberts joked that she would bring up her record to friend George Clooney "in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year." This was after it was pointed out to her that Clooney had only won the male equivalent, Sexiest Man Alive, twice.

Roberts won the title for the first time in 1991, just after her first two Oscar nominations for Pretty Woman and Steel Magnolias.

The 49-year-old is married to cinematographer Danny Moder. They've been married 14 years and have three children.

Last year actress Jennifer Aniston topped the list.

The full list will be in the Most Beautiful edition of the magazine.
