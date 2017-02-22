Winning a big award is nothing new to singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake. He's received Emmys, plus American Music, Billboard Awards, MTV and Grammy awards.One of those Grammys he just won for "Can't Stop the Feeling," which was named best song written for a motion picture. That "Trolls" tune is also what got him a place at the Oscars."It made me really happy that they would recognize a song that's just about unabashed happiness," Timberlake said."It sounds cliché and you hear everybody say it, but it really, truly is an honor," he went on to say. "It really does give you a sense of personal validation because we always want to impress our peers, and the best part about it is that you get this feeling that you're going to get to continue doing what you love to do."Timberlake loves the fact that "Trolls" offers something positive for today's world. He's also thrilled that filmmakers made sure the movie played on different levels, to every generation."With these great characters, and fantastic message, but also very specifically the parents. They are very thoughtful of the parents and being a new parent I appreciate that," he said.