ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago West: Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Kim Kardashian West announces name for new baby girl (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On Monday on Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared the first baby picture of Chicago West, her third child with rapper Kanye West.



The picture of Kim holding Baby Chicago appeared to have a pink teddy bear Snapchat filter on it.


Kim and Kanye announced Jan. 19 they named their baby "Chicago" after her father's hometown.


Kardashian and her husband had their baby through a surrogate. The baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 16 weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple has two other children - North and Saint West.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she said on her website. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."



According to Aunt Khloe Kardashian, the baby's nickname is pronounced "shy," like the nicknames for the Midwest city - the "Chi," or "Chi" town.

Older brother Saint first had his picture released in February 2016, when he was about 2 months old:
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilyparentingkardashian familykim kardashiankanye westbabycelebritysocial mediainstagramsnapchat
Related
Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Anthony Gonzalez, the star in Pixar's 'Coco'
Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby's daughter, dies at 44
'Pretty Woman: The Musical' hits Chicago stage next month
Maple syrup hikes return to Lake County
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Video evidence: New charges against 16 inmates in county jail fracas
2 girls, ages 6 and 14, shot in Hermosa
Family devastated after ICE arrests father doing yard work at own home
IHOP raises money for Children's Hospitals with free pancakes
Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby's daughter, dies at 44
Chipotle offering free food for hockey fans
Kankakee River expected to crest at historic level
Medical student fatally stabbed while studying in library
Show More
TOUGH TO WATCH: Uber driver robbed, nearly killed by armed men
Mayor announces O'Hare expansion plans
Archdiocese of Chicago appoints full-time violence prevention director
Gun control bill named for slain CPD commander to be introduced in Springfield
Report: Chicago is one of the country's hardest working cities
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM: Red Light Camera Traps?
Video evidence: New charges against 16 inmates in county jail fracas
Mayor announces O'Hare expansion plans
Kankakee River expected to crest at historic level
More Video