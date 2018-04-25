WINDY CITY LIVE

Late-night radio personality Delilah

Delilah returns to Chicago airwaves on the New 93.9 LITE FM from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. weeknights. (WLS)

Late-night radio personality Delilah has been gracing the night airwaves for over 30 years, listening and connecting to her listeners. She's heard across the U.S. and on iHeart Radio, but hasn't had a presence here in the Chicago market in a while ... until now!

She's back on the New 93.9 LITE FM from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. weeknights. Delilah stopped by WCL to tell us all about it.

93.9 LITE FM website:
https://939litefm.iheart.com/featured/delilah/

Delilah's website:
http://www.delilah.com/

Delilah's Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Delilah/

Delilah's Twitter:
https://twitter.com/delilahradio

Delilah's Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/radiodelilah/
