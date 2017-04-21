Little Dapper Collection founder stops by

WINDY CITY LIVE

CHICAGO --
It's never too early to start dressing your baby or toddler like a gentleman, that's why Genesis A. Emery created a line of stylish bow ties for children, and it's all for a good cause!

The inspiration for The Little Dapper Collection all started with the news of Genesis' baby Noah. The idea to create The Little Dapper Collection came in part when Genesis became pregnant with her first child Noah and decided to create a fashion-focused children's brand in honor of her son. Shortly after Noah was born, he had experienced a few post-birth complications and subsequently spent Christmas of 2014 and the first two months of his life in Lurie Children's Hospital's NICU.

Because of this, Genesis felt a growing desire to move forward with her fashion company while also giving back to parents and families in need. Her goal was to create a brand that would not only service the fashion needs of young men, but also inspire them and give back through her love for bow ties! With that mindset, she is dedicated to giving back a portion of The Little Dapper Collection's revenue every month to charities and non-profits in efforts to help children in need.

To make a bow tie purchase or to learn more, visit www.thelittledappercollection.com
